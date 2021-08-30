The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.00

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The India Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

