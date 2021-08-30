First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.16

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 4730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.