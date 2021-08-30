CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Up 95.8% in August

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in CohBar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CohBar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of CWBR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 12,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,230. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

