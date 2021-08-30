CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ CHSCL traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $29.58. 623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,080. CHS has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

