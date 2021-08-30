Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 3.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 38,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,324,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several brokerages have commented on FSR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

