ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.39. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

