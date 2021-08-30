ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.92. 6,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

