ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,979. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

