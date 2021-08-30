Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $315.39. 11,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.53. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

