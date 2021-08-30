The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SWGAY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 26,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

