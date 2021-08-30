Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $14.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.