Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 512 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

