DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $133.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSDVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,642. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $126.83.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

