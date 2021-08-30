Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 265,555 shares.The stock last traded at $26.66 and had previously closed at $23.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

