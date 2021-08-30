Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

YUMC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.60. 21,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,392. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

