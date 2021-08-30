The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 227,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 567,526 shares of company stock valued at $41,479,755 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

