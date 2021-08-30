Watchman Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.67. 185,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

