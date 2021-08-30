Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $212.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,237. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

