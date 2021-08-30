Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O2D shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €2.43 ($2.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

