Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

