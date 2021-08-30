Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDMHF. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, July 26th.

SDMHF stock remained flat at $$602.65 during trading on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $607.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.49.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

