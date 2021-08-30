Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDMHF. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

SDMHF stock remained flat at $$602.65 during trading on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $607.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.49.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.