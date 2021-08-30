Sterling Investment Management Inc. Invests $937,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.92. 12,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,408. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

