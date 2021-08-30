Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Colonial Trust Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 63,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,783. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

