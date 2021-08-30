Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

MO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Altria Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

