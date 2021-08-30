Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondi stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.24. 73,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

