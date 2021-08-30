Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 769,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $425.48. 3,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,684. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.