Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

CNC traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $63.38. 50,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

