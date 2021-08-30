Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676,386 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $396,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $664.31. 10,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $615.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $662.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

