1,660 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $273.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.04 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

