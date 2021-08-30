Sterling Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,360 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 431.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $72.28. 46,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,940. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

