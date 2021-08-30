Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.