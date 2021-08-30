Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $566.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,796. The company has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

