Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

TSE FAF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.92. 39,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,314. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$315.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fire & Flower will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.