Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.47. 27,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $304.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.