iCAD’s (ICAD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.14.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iCAD by 79.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at $2,380,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iCAD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iCAD by 44.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.