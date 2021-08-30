EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

