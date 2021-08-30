AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.05. 1,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,635. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

