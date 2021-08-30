Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.62. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Concrete.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 36,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,125. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 40.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

