ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,061,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,292,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

