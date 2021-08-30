$355.99 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report $355.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $357.80 million. Infinera reported sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

INFN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,321 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after buying an additional 293,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

