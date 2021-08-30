Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,012 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.50. 65,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

