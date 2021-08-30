Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. 7,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,793,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $994.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Uxin alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Uxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.