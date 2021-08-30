Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.62. 2,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

