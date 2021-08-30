Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.