FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 185,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

