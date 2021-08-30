Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.20 and last traded at $90.20. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 391,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

