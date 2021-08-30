Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 4,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 116,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

