UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 19,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,237,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
TIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
