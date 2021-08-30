UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 19,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,237,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

TIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.