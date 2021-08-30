Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 39,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,279,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $577.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

