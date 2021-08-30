Watchman Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $454.69. The stock had a trading volume of 89,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $452.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

